India Not Eyeing Anyone's Territory: PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said India has no intention of exploiting any country's resources and is not eyeing anyone's territory, basing its relationships not on "profit or loss" but on humanity.Addressing the first PIO Parliamentarians Conference here, he said India has always played a constructive role in the world arena.If any philosophy can counter extremism and radicalisation, it is Mahatma Gandhi's and India's philosophy of non-violence and 'satyagraha', he noted."We neither have the intention of exploiting anyone's resources nor are we eyeing anyone's territory. Our focus has always been on capacity building and resource development," the prime minister said.The comments come in the wake of increasing border tensions in certain sectors of India's border with China."India is that country which has always played a constructive role in the world arena. We have not weighed our policy towards any country on profit or loss basis, but have viewed it from the prism of human values."India's model of development aid, he added, is not based on give and take, but depends on the needs and priorities of countries."At a time when the world is divided by ideologies, India believes in the mantra of 'sabka saath, sabka vikas'," he said.When concerns over extremism and radicalisation in the world are increasing, India's message of inclusiveness can go out to the world, he told the parliamentarians."If there is any philosophy to counter radicalisation and extremism, it is the philosophy of Mahatma Gandhi and the philosophy of Indian values," he said.