India lodges protest with Australia over ad showing Lord Ganesha eating lamb

Canberra: The Indian High Commission in Canberra has issued a 'demarche' to three departments of Australian government- Foreign Affairs, Communications and Agriculture of Australia- over the controversial Meat and Livestock Australia advertisement that hurts the religious sentiments of the Indian community.Taking note of the protests of the Indian community in Australia, the Indian High Commission stated that the advertisement by Meat and Livestock Australia was "offensive" and "hurt the religious sentiments of the Indian community"."In a video advertisement released by Meat and Livestock Australia recently, Lord Ganesha along with other religious figures is found to be 'toasting lamb', which the Indian community consider to be offensive and hurting their religious sentiments", the statement added."The consulate general of India in Sydney has taken up the matter directly with Meat and Livestock Australia and urged them to withdraw the advertisement," the high commission said."A number of community associations have also registered their protest with the government of Australia and Meat and Livestock Australia."An official diplomatic complaint was lodged after the controversial advertisement by Meat and Livestock Australia, featuring the Hindu deity Ganesha eating lamb, sparked protests by the Indian community in Australia .