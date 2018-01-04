India avenges death of BSF jawan, kills 10 to 12 Pakistan rangers

New Delhi: The Border Security Force avenged the death of its jawan by killing at least ten to twelve Pakistani rangers.The retaliatory action came a day after a constable of the BSF was killed in an unprovoked firing by Pakistan from across the border in the Samba sector of Jammu and Kashmir.Reports say three border outposts of Pakistan were also destroyed in the targeted firing.“Border Security Force gave a solid response in which Pakistan's infrastructure, solar panel & weapons suffered heavy damages,” Ram Avatar, IG, BSF (Jammu).Head Constable R P Hazra, who hails from Murshidabad in West Bengal, has served for about 27 years in the border guarding force. He is survived by a daughter (21) and son (18). It was his 50birthday on Wednesday.The incident came just days after an army personnel was killed along the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri district on December 31 last year.On December 23, an Army major and three soldiers were killed along the LoC in Rajouri and in retaliatory action, Indian troops killed three Pakistani soldiers in Pakistan- occupied Kashmir two days later.The BSF guards the Indo-Pak International Border (IB) in the region.Further details are awaited.