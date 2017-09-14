India-Israel innovation bridge invites startup proposals

Israel-India Innovation Bridge is a tech platform to facilitate bilateral co-operation between Indian and Israeli Startups, tech hubs, corporations and other key innovation ecosystem players (www.startupindiahub.org.in/content/sih/il/innovation-challenge.html).
The Hon’ble Prime Ministers of India and Israel launched the India – Israel Innovation Bridge on 6th July 2017 at Dan Hotel, Tel Aviv, Israel. The Platform will host a bilateral innovation challenge calling on Israeli and Indian Startups to combine forces to develop solutions for critical challenges agriculture, water and digital health. Within each of these areas, two problems statements have been identified:
▪ Digital Health
- Solutions for real-time health monitoring, home care, remote care, periodic counseling and advice on health management for NCDs (Non-Communicable Disease)
- Solutions Innovative, inclusive, low cost diagnostics and predictive solutions in rural areas
▪ Agriculture
- Solution for reducing postharvest loss and improve market linkages
- Affordable easy-to-use solutions to enhance agricultural productivity and increase farmers’ earnings
▪ Water
- Low energy and cost effective sustainable solutions for wastewater treatment/ desalination/ recycling or purifying large water sources and surface water
- Innovative and affordable solutions that produce potable drinking water at point of use in both rural and urban areas
The online challenge is envisioned to be an annual event.
Partners
The India–Israel Innovation Bridge is a joint initiative of the Israel Innovation Authority and the Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion, Ministry of Commerce & Industry, Govt. of India. The program will be jointly managed by Invest India (on behalf of DIPP) and Israel Innovation Authority. iCreate (Ahmedabad, India), T-Hub (Hyderabad, India) and Pears Program for Global Innovation (Israel) are the incubation partners and they will be joined by Israeli and Indian corporate partners.
First Published: 14 Sep 2017 01:10 PM