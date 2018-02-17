India, Iran sign 9 pacts to boost cooperation after discussion between Modi and Rouhani



Civilizational connect, contemporary context! PM @narendramodi welcomed President of Iran Dr. Rouhani to India. Both leaders held substantive & productive discussion on cooperation in trade & investment, energy, connectivity, defence & security & regional issues. #DustemanIran pic.twitter.com/LICDykC5F6

— Raveesh Kumar (@MEAIndia) February 17, 2018



In a warm gesture, Iranian President Dr. Rouhani gifted an animated version of Kalila Wa Demna (Farsi translation of the Panchtantra) and a copy of the Mahabharat in Farsi to PM @narendramodi. #DustemanIran pic.twitter.com/5VjZmI3cEu



— Raveesh Kumar (@MEAIndia) February 17, 2018



Partners in progress - Chabahar Agreement

Some salient points of the Trilateral Transit Agreement b/w India, Iran and Afghanistan for opening new vistas of cooperation in the spheres of energy, investment and connectivity pic.twitter.com/X7MygWZGwH



— Indian Diplomacy (@IndianDiplomacy) February 17, 2018

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Satyrday held "substantive" talks with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani to boost cooperation. The key areas of dicussion were security, trade and energy. After the discussion, the two sides inked nine pacts, including one on double taxation avoidance.External Affairs Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted -"Both leaders held substantive & productive discussion on cooperation in trade & investment, energy, connectivity, defence & security & regional issues,"The two leaders also deliberated on regional situations during their wide-ranging talks.Here is the joint statemnet issued by MEA-Addressing a joint press event with Rouhani, Modi said the visit by the Iranian president shows how the two sides want to deepen cooperation in key areas, including connectivity.Iranian President Rouhani gifted an animated version of Kalila Wa Demna (Farsi translation of the Panchtantra) and a copy of the Mahabharat in Farsi to PM.Giving details of their comprehensive talks, Modi said they discussed threats posed by terrorism, drug trafficking and other challenges.On his part, Rouhani said, "We are determined to combat terrorism and extremism." The Iranian leader also said that regional conflicts must be resolved through diplomacy and political initiatives.PM Modi also appreciated the way the Iranian leader provided leadership in developing strategically-important Chabahar Port.Apart from tax pact, the two sides also exchanged instrument to ratify the extradition treaty as well as to simplify visa process.Earlier, Rouhani was given a ceremonial welcome at Rashtrapati Bhavan. In the morning, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj had called on Rouhani and discussed various issues with him.(with input from agencies)