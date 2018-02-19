India gives it back: In response to Pakistan's shelling, Army destroys bunkers near LoC

Pakistan resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation near Silikote village in Uri sector on the Indian side.
The residents of border villages of Silikote, Hatlanga, Charunda said that heavy gun firing and mortar shelling is going on from both sides in these areas on the LoC in the Hajipeer sector of Uri area.
Three civilians sustained injuries in the firing and were rushed to a hospital.
For INDIA News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.
First Published: 19 Feb 2018 07:53 PM