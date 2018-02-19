 India gives it back: In response to Pakistan's shelling, Army destroys bunkers near LoC
Responding to Pakistan's unprovoked shelling in the Uri sector, the Indian Army on Monday destroyed its bunkers near the LoC.

Updated: 19 Feb 2018 07:57 PM
Responding to Pakistan's unprovoked shelling in the Uri sector, the Indian Army on Monday destroyed its bunkers near the LoC.

NEW DELHI: Responding to Pakistan's unprovoked shelling in the Uri sector, the Indian Army on Monday destroyed its bunkers near the LoC.

Pakistan resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation near Silikote village in Uri sector on the Indian side.

The residents of border villages of Silikote, Hatlanga, Charunda said that heavy gun firing and mortar shelling is going on from both sides in these areas on the LoC in the Hajipeer sector of Uri area.

Three civilians sustained injuries in the firing and were rushed to a hospital.

First Published:
