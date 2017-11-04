India gives grant to Nepal for constructing school building

The school building constructed with India's grant assistance of NRs 26.5 million would facilitate better learning environment to around 1000 students of the school, officials said.
The school was established in 1979 as a lower secondary school and was subsequently upgraded to secondary level in 1995. It has been providing free education to tribal students from the tribal areas of the Dhanusha and adjoining districts of southern Nepal.
