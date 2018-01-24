 'India Gate' emoji launched by Twitter ahead of Republic Day
Available in nine languages, the emoji that represents "India Gate" will be live until Monday, January 29

By: || Updated: 24 Jan 2018 06:45 PM
IMAGE: TWITTER/ @TwitterIndia

New Delhi: Twitter on Wednesday launched a special #RepublicDay emoji ahead of Republic Day celebrations in the country.



Available in nine languages, the emoji that represents "India Gate" will be live until Monday, January 29.

"Twitter is delighted to join the celebration with a customised emoji of the India Gate. This national symbol in the emoji serves as a reminder of unity as the country joins in the public conversation on this day," said Mahima Kaul, Head of Public Policy and Government, at Twitter India.

The "India Gate" emoji design holds a special significance as the Prime Minister visits the Amar Jawan Jyoti at India Gate every year to pay tribute to the martyrs before the annual Republic Day parade begins.

"#RepublicDay Parade will showcase might of the Indian armed forces and indigenously developed defence equipment along with the country's cultural heritage," Defence Minister's official Twitter handle @DefenceMinIndia tweeted, using the new Twitter R-Day emoji.

Twitteratis across the world can use the #RepublicDay, #HappyRepublicDay and #RepublicDay2018 hashtags to use the new emoji while composing tweets.

