India Faces Challenges But Country Will Overcome Them: PM Narendra Modi

Here are seven important excerpts from PM Modi's speech:



India faces challenges but that does not mean we run away from them. We will face them and work to overcome them: PM Modi in Delhi

The dream of a Swachh Bharat will be realised by 125 crore Indians, not a select group of leaders or officials: PM

Swachh India wont come true even if 1000 Mahatma Gandhis, 1 lakh Narendra Modis, all CMs & governments come together, it'll be done by 125cr Indians: PM

India has accepted the Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan. The movement has become a people's movement due to the 'Siddhi' of Swachhagrahis: PM

A positive spirit of competition has been created due to Swachh bharat Mission. We see this in the cleanliness rankings, how organisations are working on cleanliness: PM

The Swachh Bharat Mission is about both 'Vyavastha' (systems) and 'Vichar' (thought process and mindset): PM

I congratulate all those who supported and took part in the Swachhata Hi Seva movement. I keep saying- this is the start. We should continue the momentum built by the movement: PM



Prime Minister Narendra Modi at an event to mark the 3rd anniversary of Swachh Bharat Mission here said that India is facing challenges but the country will overcome them.