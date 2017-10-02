 India Faces Challenges But Country Will Overcome Them: PM Narendra Modi
India Faces Challenges But Country Will Overcome Them: PM Narendra Modi

India has accepted the Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan. The movement has become a people's movement due to the 'Siddhi' of Swachhagrahis: PM

By: || Updated: 02 Oct 2017 12:39 PM
The dream of a Swachh Bharat will be realised by 125 crore Indians, not a select group of leaders or officials, says PM Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Monday October 2, 2017. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi at an event to mark the 3rd anniversary of Swachh Bharat Mission here said that India is facing challenges but the country will overcome them.

Here are seven important excerpts from PM Modi's speech:


  1. India faces challenges but that does not mean we run away from them. We will face them and work to overcome them: PM Modi in Delhi

  2. The dream of a Swachh Bharat will be realised by 125 crore Indians, not a select group of leaders or officials: PM

  3. Swachh India wont come true even if 1000 Mahatma Gandhis, 1 lakh Narendra Modis, all CMs & governments come together, it'll be done by 125cr Indians: PM

  4. India has accepted the Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan. The movement has become a people's movement due to the 'Siddhi' of Swachhagrahis: PM

  5. A positive spirit of competition has been created due to Swachh bharat Mission. We see this in the cleanliness rankings, how organisations are working on cleanliness: PM

  6. The Swachh Bharat Mission is about both 'Vyavastha' (systems) and 'Vichar' (thought process and mindset): PM

  7. I congratulate all those who supported and took part in the Swachhata Hi Seva movement. I keep saying- this is the start. We should continue the momentum built by the movement: PM



First Published:
