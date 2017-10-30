India country of Hindus first, others later: Shiv Sena

Hindustan is a country of Hindus: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

: Holding that India is a country of Hindus first and others later, the Shiv Sena on Monday saiddespite a "pro-Hindutva" government at the Centre, issues like Ram Temple construction in Ayodhya and 'ghar wapsi' of displaced Kashmiri Pandits are still unresolved."The RSS chief says like Hindus, India belongs to others as well. The Shiv Sena chief says India belongs to Hindus first and others later, because there are more than 50 countries for Muslims," the Sena said in an editorial in party mouthpiece 'Saamana'."Today there is a pro-Hindutva majority government in power. Yet, it is not willing to build a Ram temple in Ayodhya and left its future in the hands of court," it said."Despite a pro-Hindutva government, the ghar wapsi of Kashmiri Pandits hasn't taken place," said the Sena, which is a constituent of the NDA government at the Centre and an ally of the ruling BJP in Maharashtra.Interestingly, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat has recently said that India is the land of Hindus but it does not exclude others."Hindustan is a country of Hindus. However, it does not mean that it does not belong to others. All those who were born in India, and their forefathers were from this land would be called Hindu. Hence, it is called Hindutva and not Hinduism," he said on Friday while addressing college-goers at 'Shankhnad' event here.