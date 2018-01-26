69th Republic Day celebrations take place at Rajpath amid contingents and pageantry

The beginning of R-Day parade would begin with the flags of 10 ASEAN nations. These flags will be held by 10 ASEAN nations.
LATEST UPDATES:
- Contingents of various states cross Rajpath
- Baba Ramdev and Acharya Balkrishna unfurl National Flag in Haridwar
- Contingent of Indian Navy crosses Rajpath
- Squad of Soldiers carrying flags of 10 ASEAN countries parading at Rajpath
- President Kovind presents Gallantry awards to the family of martyrs
- President Ram Nath Kovind's cavalcade reaches Rajpath for Republic day celebrations
- PM Modi pays homage to Indian martyrs at Amar Jawan Jyoti
- BJP Chief Amit Shah hoists national flag in party's head quarters in Delhi
image courtesy: ANI
- ITBP jawans unfurl national flag in Ladakh under -30 degrees temprature
- Home Minister Rajnath Singh unfurls tricolor at his residence in Delhi
- RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat unfurls tricolour in Kerala school
Out of various contingents, 2 were of External Affairs Ministry in which ASEAN nations’ educational, cultural and trade relations with India have been showcased.
In the fly past by Indian Airforce, the flags of ASEAN nations would also be seen along with the flags of three Armies.
In a 90 minute long parade, 23 contingents will cross Rajpath.
This year the highlight of the entire parade would be Supersonic Cruise Missile, BrahMos, which is one of the most powerful missiles of India.
The security has been highly beefed up in the entire country, especially in he national capital where the R-Day parade is set to take place. Various check posts have been placed within small proximities.
First Published: 26 Jan 2018 07:55 AM