India-Canada hold bilateral talks; 'No space for those who misuse religion for political motives & promote separatism' says PM Modi

Major takeaways from PM Modi speech:
- Canada is an energy superpower and can fulfill our energy requirements: Modi
- India pays a lot of importance to take ahead our strategic partnership with Canada
- We have similar thoughts when it comes to the situation in North Korea and Maldives: PM Modi
- Canada is an important destination for Indian students when it comes to higher education, more than 1 lakh 20 thousand of our students are there. We renewed our MoU on higher education which will enhance the exchange in terms of higher education: PM Modi
- There should not be space for those who misuse religion for political motives and promote separatism. We will not tolerate those who challenge unity and integrity of our countries: PM
Major takeaways from Canadian PM Trudeau speech:
- Canada is a natural partner and trusted friend for commercial cooperation
- We share not only rich a history but a set of values that encourage a natural friendship between our two countries: Canadian PM
- Renewed economic partnership must help create jobs and flourish economic opportunities: Trudeau
- As Canada looks to diversify its own economy and looks for new opportunities to do business beyond its boundaries, India is a natural partner and a trusted friend for commercial cooperation: Trudeau
