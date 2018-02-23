 India-Canada hold bilateral talks; 'No space for those who misuse religion for political motives & promote separatism' says PM Modi
"As Canada looks to diversify its own economy and looks for new opportunities to do business beyond its boundaries, India is a natural partner and a trusted friend for commercial cooperation", Canadian PM said

Updated: 23 Feb 2018 02:13 PM
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday met his Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau on his first State visit and held bilateral discussions in the national capital . While addressing the media, post talks with Trudeau, PM spoke about India's intent towards strengthening financial links between two countries. “Will strengthen financial links between India and Canada” PM Modi said.

Major takeaways from PM Modi speech:

  • Canada is an energy superpower and can fulfill our energy requirements: Modi

  • India pays a lot of importance to take ahead our strategic partnership with Canada

  • We have similar thoughts when it comes to the situation in North Korea and Maldives: PM Modi

  • Canada is an important destination for Indian students when it comes to higher education, more than 1 lakh 20 thousand of our students are there. We renewed our MoU on higher education which will enhance the exchange in terms of higher education: PM Modi

  • There should not be space for those who misuse religion for political motives and promote separatism. We will not tolerate those who challenge unity and integrity of our countries: PM


 

Major takeaways from Canadian PM Trudeau speech:

  • Canada is a natural partner and trusted friend for commercial cooperation

  • We share not only rich a history but a set of values that encourage a natural friendship between our two countries: Canadian PM

  • Renewed economic partnership must help create jobs and flourish economic opportunities: Trudeau

  • As Canada looks to diversify its own economy and looks for new opportunities to do business beyond its boundaries, India is a natural partner and a trusted friend for commercial cooperation: Trudeau

