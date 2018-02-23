India-Canada hold bilateral talks; 'No space for those who misuse religion for political motives & promote separatism' says PM Modi



Canada is an energy superpower and can fulfill our energy requirements: Modi



India pays a lot of importance to take ahead our strategic partnership with Canada



We have similar thoughts when it comes to the situation in North Korea and Maldives: PM Modi



Canada is an important destination for Indian students when it comes to higher education, more than 1 lakh 20 thousand of our students are there. We renewed our MoU on higher education which will enhance the exchange in terms of higher education: PM Modi



There should not be space for those who misuse religion for political motives and promote separatism. We will not tolerate those who challenge unity and integrity of our countries: PM





Canada is a natural partner and trusted friend for commercial cooperation



We share not only rich a history but a set of values that encourage a natural friendship between our two countries: Canadian PM



Renewed economic partnership must help create jobs and flourish economic opportunities: Trudeau



As Canada looks to diversify its own economy and looks for new opportunities to do business beyond its boundaries, India is a natural partner and a trusted friend for commercial cooperation: Trudeau



New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday met his Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau on his first State visit and held bilateral discussions in the national capital . While addressing the media, post talks with Trudeau, PM spoke about India's intent towards strengthening financial links between two countries. “Will strengthen financial links between India and Canada” PM Modi said.