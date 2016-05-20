 India asks China to stop work in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir
By: || Updated: 20 May 2016 01:28 PM
New Delhi: India has asked China to stop all work in parts of Jammu and Kashmir occupied by Pakistan, the external affairs ministry said on Friday.

“Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part of India,” external affairs ministry spokesperson Vikas Swarup said at his weekly media briefing here.

“Chinese activities in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir have been taken up with the Chinese side, including at the highest level,” he said.

SWarup was responding to a question on India's stand on Chinese activities in the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, a large part of which falls within Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

China is believed to have made huge investments and is sponsoring development projects in Pakistan-controlled Jammu and Kashmir, including in the volatile Shia-dominated Gilgit-Baltistan area.

“We have asked them (the Chinese side) to cease all activities in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir,” Swarup said.

