India asks China to stop work in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir

ndia has asked China to stop all work in parts of Jammu and Kashmir occupied by Pakistan, the external affairs ministry said on Friday.“Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part of India,” external affairs ministry spokesperson Vikas Swarup said at his weekly media briefing here.“Chinese activities in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir have been taken up with the Chinese side, including at the highest level,” he said.SWarup was responding to a question on India's stand on Chinese activities in the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, a large part of which falls within Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir.China is believed to have made huge investments and is sponsoring development projects in Pakistan-controlled Jammu and Kashmir, including in the volatile Shia-dominated Gilgit-Baltistan area.“We have asked them (the Chinese side) to cease all activities in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir,” Swarup said.