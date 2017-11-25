 IT officer returning from raids in Talegaon killed in road accident on Pune-Mumbai Highway
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • INDIA
  • IT officer returning from raids in Talegaon killed in road accident on Pune-Mumbai Highway

IT officer returning from raids in Talegaon killed in road accident on Pune-Mumbai Highway

According a newspaper report, there was a team of 12 officers who were in three different sports utility vehicles (SUV) heading back to their Swargate office from raids.

By: || Updated: 25 Nov 2017 10:21 AM
IT officer returning from raids in Talegaon killed in road accident on Pune-Mumbai Highway
Pune: A 28-year-old Income Tax department inspector was killed and two other officials were injured after their SUV rammed into a parked trailer truck with containing iron rods from rear on the old Pune-Mumbai highway near Dehu Road in the district on Thursday, the police said.
The mishap occurred on Thursdaymorning when the officials were returning to Pune after conducting searches in Talegaon in the district, a Dehu Road police station official said. The driver of the vehicle escaped with minor injuries

The deceased Income Tax inspector is identified as Abhishek Tyagi (28) who hails from Mathura in Uttar Pradesh. He was posted in Pune.  (Visuals of the accident posted by his colleague Manish Jaiswal on Facebook)

car 1 car 2
The injured officials, identified as Deputy Commissioner Anand Upadhyay and Income Tax Officer (ITO) K K Mishra, are undergoing treatment at a private hospital, he said.
"Action will be taken against the driver of the trailer truck for halting the vehicle on the road," the police official said.

The traffic on the Mumbai-Pune highway was hit after the accident. It took five hours clear the congestion.

An officer conducting investigation told Mumbai daily Mid-Day, "The team of I-T officers were in Talegaon and Maval for past two days to conduct raids. An investigation is on to find if the incident was purposely set up or was accidental."

For INDIA News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story Minorities Feeling 'Bit Uneasy', Says Ex-Mumbai Police Chief MN Singh Who Led 1993 Blasts Investigation

trending now

TV
SONY TV actor Piyush Sahdev arrested on RAPE CHARGES
INDIA
US asks Pakistan to arrest 26/11 mastermind Hafiz Saeed, charge ...
VIDEO
In Graphics: Pool deck at Gabba aims to tempt ...