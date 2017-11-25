IT officer returning from raids in Talegaon killed in road accident on Pune-Mumbai Highway

Pune: A 28-year-old Income Tax department inspector was killed and two other officials were injured after their SUV rammed into a parked trailer truck with containing iron rods from rear on the old Pune-Mumbai highway near Dehu Road in the district on Thursday, the police said.The mishap occurred on Thursdaymorning when the officials were returning to Pune after conducting searches in Talegaon in the district, a Dehu Road police station official said. The driver of the vehicle escaped with minor injuriesThe deceased Income Tax inspector is identified as Abhishek Tyagi (28) who hails from Mathura in Uttar Pradesh. He was posted in Pune.The injured officials, identified as Deputy Commissioner Anand Upadhyay and Income Tax Officer (ITO) K K Mishra, are undergoing treatment at a private hospital, he said."Action will be taken against the driver of the trailer truck for halting the vehicle on the road," the police official said.The traffic on the Mumbai-Pune highway was hit after the accident. It took five hours clear the congestion.An officer conducting investigation told Mumbai daily Mid-Day, "The team of I-T officers were in Talegaon and Maval for past two days to conduct raids. An investigation is on to find if the incident was purposely set up or was accidental."