IB warns of cyber attack, asks soldiers to uninstall Chinese apps like TrueCaller, UC Browser, SHAREit & Clean Master

An advisory has been sent by the Intelligence Bureau to all those at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) which warns of a cyber attack through mobile phones.Officials have been told to ensure that officers delete certain apps created by Chinese companies or having Chinese links from their mobile phones as they can be a spyware or malicious software.As per media reports, the advisory says, "As per reliable inputs, a number of Android/iOS apps developed by Chinese developers or having Chinese links are reportedly either spyware or other malicious ware. Use of these apps by our force personnel can be detrimental to data security having implications on the force and national security."The circular dated 24th Nov. 2017 also states to immediately uninstall applications and format their phones and it also gives a list of 42 applications that should not be downloaded this include Weibo, Wechat, Beautyplus, Nes Dog, CM Browser, MI Community, DU Privacy and Selfie City, Mail Master and MI Videocall-Xiaomi.Reportedly, UC Browser has been accused of stealing sensitive user data without the user's consent.