 In UP, 'Ramji' to be part of Dr BR Ambedkar's name
The change in the name was made on the advice of UP Governor Ram Naik.

By: || Updated: 29 Mar 2018 10:39 AM
Image representational: PTI/ File

LUCKNOW: On Governor Ram Naik's recommendation, UP Government passes an order to officially introduce word ‘Ramji’ as the middle name of Dr BR Ambedkar.

Image: PTI/ File

‘Ramji' will now officially become the middle name of Dr BR Ambedkar in Uttar Pradesh in all documents and records in the state.



Ambedkar had signed as 'Bhimrao Ramji Aambedkar' on the pages of the Constitution.

As per reports, the spelling of Ambedkar in English will remain unchanged, but the Hindi spelling will change so that his name is pronounced 'Aambedkar'

