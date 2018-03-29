In UP, 'Ramji' to be part of Dr BR Ambedkar's name



On Governor Ram Naik's recommendation, UP Government passes order to officially introduce word ‘Ramji’ as the middle name of Dr BR Ambedkar in all documents and records in the state pic.twitter.com/UYJOhHgIOE

— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 29, 2018

: On Governor Ram Naik's recommendation, UP Government passes an order to officially introduce word ‘Ramji’ as the middle name of Dr BR Ambedkar.Image: PTI/ File‘Ramji' will now officially become the middle name of Dr BR Ambedkar in Uttar Pradesh in all documents and records in the state.Ambedkar had signed as 'Bhimrao Ramji Aambedkar' on the pages of the Constitution.As per reports, the spelling of Ambedkar in English will remain unchanged, but the Hindi spelling will change so that his name is pronounced 'Aambedkar'