UP: 5 lakh students drop out of UP Board exam after crackdown on cheating

This is seen as an outcome of the tight screening and anti-copying measures implemented by the government which had vowed to ensure there was no copying this year.
Officials in the Secondary Education Department told that the strictness had led to students aborting the exams midway including in subjects like Hindi and home science.
Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma, who is in charge of education, told media that the government was committed to ensuring merit in the education system and at no cost will copying be allowed.
"We will not allow anyone to copy, cheat and usurp the right of meritorious students," he added.
Sharma is using the state government chopper to make surprise inspections at various examination centres to ensure that the government order is being implemented.
CCTVs been installed in all examination centres and the special task force (STF) of the Uttar Pradesh Police is being used to help conduct free and fair exams.
UP Board authorities told that on the first day 69,201 students left the Class X exams while a whopping 220,107 aborted the Class XII exams after appearing for it.
First Published: 08 Feb 2018 04:12 PM