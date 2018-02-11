In PICS: PM Narendra Modi's Visit To Gulf & West Asia

PM Narendra Modi is on a four-day (from 9th to 12th February) visit to Palestine, the United Arab Emirates and Oman. "The Gulf and West Asian region is a key priority in our external engagement. We enjoy vibrant multi-dimensional ties with the countries there," Modi tweeted before leaving. PM Narendra Modi arrived in Abu Dhabi on Saturday on the second leg of his three-nation tour to West Asia and the Gulf. From Dubai, the Prime Minister will proceed to Oman on the third and last leg of his tour. Here are some of the pictures from PM Modi's visit. (Image: Twitter)
PM Modi landed in Amman. (Image: Twitter)
Deepening cooperation with Jordan...PM Modi and His Majesty King Abdullah II held productive talks in Amman. (Image: Twitter)
The Indian community enthusiastically welcomes PM Modi to Amman. (Image: Twitter)
From the ceremonial welcome for PM Modi in Palestine. (Image: Twitter)
In a special recognition of Prime Minister Modi’s contribution to relations between India and Palestine, President Abbas conferred the Grand Collar of the State of Palestine on him after the conclusion of their bilateral meeting. (Image: Twitter)
In Palestine, PM Modi paid tributes to Late President Yasser Arafat. (Image: Twitter)
PM Modi landed in UAE. In a special gesture, he was received by HH Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. (Image: Twitter)