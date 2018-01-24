 In Pics: North Indian states receive fresh snowfall
ABP News Bureau | 24 Jan 2018 10:27 AM
New Delhi: Several states of north India witnessed snowfall on Tuesday and on Wednesday which brought down the mercury and also ended the long wait of those who were waiting for snow. A white blanket of snow covered cities like Shimla, Manali, Dhanaulti, Gangotri and many others. Have a look: Himachal Pradesh: Todh valley of Lahaul-Spiti district received fresh snowfall (Image: ANI)

Gangotri temple in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi district received fresh snowfall in the early morning hours of Wednesday.

Himachal Pradesh's Shimla received fresh snowfall (Image: ANI)

Uttarakhand: Munsiyari in Pithoragarh district received fresh snowfall (Image: ABP Live)

Uttarakhand: Tehri Garhwal's Dhanaulti received fresh snowfall (Image: ANI)

Himachal Pradesh: Mandi's Janjehli received fresh snowfall (Image: ANI)

