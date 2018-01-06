IN PICS: Massive Fire At Mumbai's Cinevista Studio Where 2 Serials Were Being Shot

Mumbai: A fire broke out at a film studio in suburban Kanjur Marg (West) today evening, police said. (IMAGE: ANI)
Eight fire engines and six water tankers have been pressed into service to put out the flames. (IMAGE: ANI)
The fire broke out at Cine Vista studio on LBS Road at around 8 pm, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 7) Akhilesh Singh. (IMAGE: ANI)
While efforts were on to douse the flames, so far there are no reports of anyone getting injured, the DCP said. (IMAGE: ANI)
Electrical wiring inside the studio caught fire first, the officer said. (IMAGE: ANI)
The studio is a ground-plus-one structure. (IMAGE: ANI)