 IN PICS: Massive Crowd Of 40,000 Farmers Reaches Mumbai
ABP News Bureau | 12 Mar 2018 01:38 PM
NEW DELHI: Around 40,000 Maharashtra farmers, protesting against the state government policies, converged at Mumbai's Azad Maidan on Monday.

Under the banner of the All India Kisan Sabha, the farmers walked with blistered feet for about 180 km under the scorching sun over the last five days before reaching Mumbai on Sunday.

The march commenced from Nashik on March 6.

To press their various demands, the peasants are planning to lay siege to the state legislature complex on Monday.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is scheduled to meet with a delegation of the agitating farmers at 2 pm.

Farmers also want the implementation of the M S Swaminathan Commission report, which says farmers should be paid one-and-a-half times the cost of production and the Minimum Support Price should be fixed keeping this in mind.

They demand that the burning issues connected to the public distribution system (PDS) be resolved.

They demand an increase in the compensation for peasants whose crops were damaged in the recent hailstorms and pink bollworm infestation

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had said his government will talk to the farmers. He also appealed agitators not to hold up the traffic so that students appearing for Std 10th exams in the city are not delayed. (All image Twitter)

