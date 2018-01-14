In Pics: Lakhs Of Devotees Take Holy Dip On The Occasion Of Makar Sankranti

Lakhs of devotees from across the country as well as from neighbouring Nepal, Bhutan and Bangladesh today took a holy dip in the river Ganga on the occasion of Makar Sankranti. Caption: An Hindu sadhus (holy men) looks on as a devotee dressed as the Indian social religious reformer Ram Mohan Roy performs on Gangasagar Island some 150 kms south of Kolkata on January 13, 2018. AFP PHOTO / Dibyangshu SARKAR
With prayers on their lips, the devotees jostled for space since early hours to take a dip in the holy water at Ganga. Caption: Hindu sadhus (holy men) drink a cup of tea as they wait to take a holy dip and perform rituals on Gangasagar Island some 150 kms south of Kolkata on January 13, 2018. AFP PHOTO / Dibyangshu SARKAR
Makar Sankranti marks the first day of sun's transit into the Makara (Capricorn), marking the end of the month with the winter solstice and the start of longer days. Caption: Hindu devotees wait to take a holy dip under their temporary shelters on Gangasagar Island some 150 kms south of Kolkata on January 13, 2018. AFP PHOTO / Dibyangshu SARKAR
It is one of the few ancient Hindu festivals that has been observed according to solar cycles. Caption: Devotees take dip in Triveni Sangam in Allahabad amidst dense fog
PM Narendra Modi also wished the country on the occasion of Makar Sankranti. Caption: Devotees take dip in Triveni Sangam in Allahabad amidst dense fog (With inputs from agencies)