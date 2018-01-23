In Pics: Full Dress Rehearsal For Republic Day Parade To Be Held At Rajpath In New Delhi Today

New Delhi: Full dress rehearsal for this year's Republic Day parade will be held at Rajpath in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Image: Twitter)
The Republic Day parade in Delhi is the largest and most important parade that marks the Republic Day celebrations in India.(Image: Twitter)
Delhi Republic Day parade is the main attraction of India's Republic Day celebrations, which last for 3 days. (Image: Twitter)
Here are some images from rehearsal which took place this year. Have a look (Image: Twitter)
(Image: Twitter)
(Image: Twitter)
(Image: Twitter)
(Image: Twitter)