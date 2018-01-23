 In Pics: Full Dress Rehearsal For Republic Day Parade To Be Held At Rajpath In New Delhi Today
Search

In Pics: Full Dress Rehearsal For Republic Day Parade To Be Held At Rajpath In New Delhi Today

ABP News Bureau | 23 Jan 2018 08:11 AM
In Pics: Full Dress Rehearsal For Republic Day Parade To Be Held At Rajpath In New Delhi Today
1

New Delhi: Full dress rehearsal for this year's Republic Day parade will be held at Rajpath in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Image: Twitter)

In Pics: Full Dress Rehearsal For Republic Day Parade To Be Held At Rajpath In New Delhi Today
2

The Republic Day parade in Delhi is the largest and most important parade that marks the Republic Day celebrations in India.(Image: Twitter)

In Pics: Full Dress Rehearsal For Republic Day Parade To Be Held At Rajpath In New Delhi Today
3

Delhi Republic Day parade is the main attraction of India's Republic Day celebrations, which last for 3 days. (Image: Twitter)

In Pics: Full Dress Rehearsal For Republic Day Parade To Be Held At Rajpath In New Delhi Today
4

Here are some images from rehearsal which took place this year. Have a look (Image: Twitter)

In Pics: Full Dress Rehearsal For Republic Day Parade To Be Held At Rajpath In New Delhi Today
5

(Image: Twitter)

In Pics: Full Dress Rehearsal For Republic Day Parade To Be Held At Rajpath In New Delhi Today
6

(Image: Twitter)

In Pics: Full Dress Rehearsal For Republic Day Parade To Be Held At Rajpath In New Delhi Today
7

(Image: Twitter)

In Pics: Full Dress Rehearsal For Republic Day Parade To Be Held At Rajpath In New Delhi Today
8

(Image: Twitter)

trending now

VIDEO
Jan Man: Over 25,000 Maharashtra farmers hold protest march seeking ...
INDIA
Mohammed Shami booked for attempt to murder, domestic violence
INDIA
Dawood aide Farooq Takla's passport was renewed by the ...