In less than 24 hours, 2 rape cases reported from 2 different parts of country including Delhi

In less than 24 hours, two rape cases have been reported from two different parts of the country including national capital Delhi.In the first case, a one-and-a-half-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her neighbour in south Delhi, the police said on Monday.The incident happened yesterday evening in Shahpur Jat area and the accused was arrested.The accused sexually assaulted the girl when he came to her house to play with her, the police said.As she was crying afterwards, her mother took her to a nearby hospital where it was found that she had been sexually assaulted.Subsequently, the accused was identified and arrested, the police said.In another case, a middle-aged man has been arrested from Warangal district of Telangana for allegedly raping his 20-year-old mentally challenged daughter, the police said on Monday.The accused, identified as V Vijayendra Chary, a government employee, was arrested yesterday after his wife lodged a complaint with the police, said Intezargunj police station Circle Inspector S Ravi Kumar.Chary allegedly raped his daughter on multiple occasions over the past two months and also subjected her to physical torture, the inspector said quoting the complaint."The victim is the eldest of four children of the couple. She discontinued her studies as she is semi-mentally unsound," the officer said.He said a case of rape was registered under section 376 of the IPC against Chary. Further probe is on.