Rahul says GST was Congress' idea but BJP changed it from one tax to 5 taxes bill



#WATCH: Rahul Gandhi gets off the stage, poses for a selfie with a student after she said, 'Sir my request is I want to take a selfie with you!' The Congress President is at an interaction with students at Maharani's Arts College for Women in Mysuru #Karnataka pic.twitter.com/SeghSlyywd

— ANI (@ANI) March 24, 2018

: Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said that the Goods and Services Tax (GST) was the idea of Congress. But, now there is conceptualization difference as the BJP changed GST from one tax to 5 taxes bill.He further added that Congress is against the 28 percent tax slab and wants it to be scrapped. He also said, if Congress government comes in power, they will bring a new Goods and Services Tax.Image: ANI/ TwitterDuring his visit to the state of Karnataka, Rahul also offered prayers at a Hindu temple for the party's success in the upcoming Karnataka assembly polls.Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, party's state unit president G. Parameshwara and Energy Minister D.K. Shivakumar accompanied the Congress President to the renowned Goddess Chamundeshwari temple located on a hilltop dating back to the 12th century.While interacting with the students at Maharani's Arts College for Women in Mysuru, Rahul gets off the stage, poses for a selfie with a student.While interacting, Rahul said that Demonetisation was a mistake & shouldn't have been done.“Demonetisation & GST were massive damage to Indian economy & job creation. I have a problem with the way demonetisation was carried ou This is Gandhi’s fourth visit to the poll-bound state since February.”, he said.During the visit, the Congress chief will be holding public meetings and interacting with party cadres and people in Mandya and Chamrajnagar districts.