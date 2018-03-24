Rahul says GST was Congress' idea but BJP changed it from one tax to 5 taxes bill

He further added that Congress is against the 28 percent tax slab and wants it to be scrapped. He also said, if Congress government comes in power, they will bring a new Goods and Services Tax.
Image: ANI/ Twitter
During his visit to the state of Karnataka, Rahul also offered prayers at a Hindu temple for the party's success in the upcoming Karnataka assembly polls.
Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, party's state unit president G. Parameshwara and Energy Minister D.K. Shivakumar accompanied the Congress President to the renowned Goddess Chamundeshwari temple located on a hilltop dating back to the 12th century.
While interacting with the students at Maharani's Arts College for Women in Mysuru, Rahul gets off the stage, poses for a selfie with a student.
#WATCH: Rahul Gandhi gets off the stage, poses for a selfie with a student after she said, 'Sir my request is I want to take a selfie with you!' The Congress President is at an interaction with students at Maharani's Arts College for Women in Mysuru #Karnataka pic.twitter.com/SeghSlyywd
— ANI (@ANI) March 24, 2018
While interacting, Rahul said that Demonetisation was a mistake & shouldn't have been done.
“Demonetisation & GST were massive damage to Indian economy & job creation. I have a problem with the way demonetisation was carried ou This is Gandhi’s fourth visit to the poll-bound state since February.”, he said.
During the visit, the Congress chief will be holding public meetings and interacting with party cadres and people in Mandya and Chamrajnagar districts.
First Published: 24 Mar 2018 01:13 PM