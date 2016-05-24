In Assam, PM Modi pitches for 'bhagidari' with Centre, praises Sarbanand Sonowal

"I want to congratulate the people of Assam who have dreamt of development and given a chance to Sarbanand Sonowal, his team to serve the state. The democracy is all about 'Bhagidari' (partnership)," Prime Minister Modi said after the swearing-in ceremony of Sonowal."The Centre and the states must walk shoulder to shoulder for development. India's development has to be all-round, inclusive. The eastern part of India cannot remain away from the development journey," he added.The Prime Minister also said the Centre believes in cooperative federalism."Every government in the state has tried to work towards the betterment of Assam. This government will take forward their work and take Assam to newer heights. We want to give the states maximum strength and enable them to progress," he added.Heaping praise on Sonowal, Prime Minister Modi said a leader belonging to the tribal community, a leader dedicated to serving society would now be the chief minister of Assam."I am sure Sarbanand Sonowal will serve Assam and work very hard to transform Assam, his team will do the same. I am sure he will leave no stone unturned in working towards the development of Assam," he added.He further thanked the people of Assam for giving BJP a chance to form the government in the north eastern state.Several BJP leaders, including L.K Advani, Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Venkaiah Naidu, Suresh Prabhu, Ananth Kumar and Nitin Gadkari attended the swearing-in ceremony of Sonowal and his ministers.Former Assam chief minister Tarun Gogoi also attended the swearing in ceremony.The swearing in function at Guwahati's Khanapara field was attended by diplomats from SAARC nations, chief ministers of BJP-NDA ruled states and union cabinet ministers.