In Arunachal Pradesh, residents of this village became Crorepati overnight; Here is how



Distributed compensation cheque of Rs 40,80,38,400 to 31 landowners from Bomja village in Tawang district today whose 200.056 acres of lands were acquired by #IndianArmy for housing Key Location Plan Units of Tawang Garrison. My hearty thanks to #RakshaMantri @nsitharaman ji. pic.twitter.com/nH3I6Ryf0r

— Pema Khandu (@PemaKhanduBJP) February 7, 2018

A village in Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang district became one of the richest villages over night. As per reports, this happened when the Union Ministry of Defence reportedly released payment worth ₹408.04 million (₹40.8 crore). It is said that this amount is to be distributed among 31 families.It is said that five years ago the Army acquired their 200.056 acres of land for the purpose of installing Key Location Plan Units of Tawang Garrison.The amount was distributed by the Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema where he praiseed on Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the recent development work in the state.In Arunachal Pradesh, Bomja is a village of the Buddhist Monpas. It is located around west of district headquarters Tawang.