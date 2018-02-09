In Arunachal Pradesh, residents of this village became Crorepati overnight; Here is how

Distributed compensation cheque of Rs 40,80,38,400 to 31 landowners from Bomja village in Tawang district today whose 200.056 acres of lands were acquired by #IndianArmy for housing Key Location Plan Units of Tawang Garrison. My hearty thanks to #RakshaMantri @nsitharaman ji. pic.twitter.com/nH3I6Ryf0r
— Pema Khandu (@PemaKhanduBJP) February 7, 2018
It is said that five years ago the Army acquired their 200.056 acres of land for the purpose of installing Key Location Plan Units of Tawang Garrison.
The amount was distributed by the Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema where he praiseed on Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the recent development work in the state.
In Arunachal Pradesh, Bomja is a village of the Buddhist Monpas. It is located around west of district headquarters Tawang.
First Published: 09 Feb 2018 05:51 PM