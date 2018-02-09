 In Arunachal Pradesh, residents of this village became Crorepati overnight; Here is how
The amount was distributed by the Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu

By: || Updated: 09 Feb 2018 05:58 PM
Image: @PemaKhanduBJP

NEW DELHI: A village in Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang district became one of the richest villages over night. As per reports, this happened when the Union Ministry of Defence reportedly released payment worth ₹408.04 million (₹40.8 crore). It is said that this amount is to be distributed among 31 families.



It is said that five years ago the Army acquired their 200.056 acres of land for the purpose of installing Key Location Plan Units of Tawang Garrison.

The amount was distributed by the Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema where he praiseed on Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the recent development work in the state.

In Arunachal Pradesh, Bomja is a village of the Buddhist Monpas. It is located around west of district headquarters Tawang.

