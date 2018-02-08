Important SC hearing on Ayodhya dispute to take place today

New Delhi: After a gap of two months, the apex court is set to hear the Ayodhya land matter again on Thursday. The matter will be heard by a bench of three Supreme Court judges.In today’s hearing the dates for the regular hearing on the matter could take place.The last hearing on the matter took place on December 5.The Muslim group’s lawyers had sought to defer the hearing on the matter till 2019, but the apex court dismissed their plea.Reacting on Muslim group’s petition, SC had said that the matter which has been on for seven years will not be deferred.The court is in favour of regular hearing on the matter, something that was sought by senior Bharatiya Janta Party leader and petitioner in the case, Subramanian Swamy.In September 2010, Allahabad High Court had decided to divide the disputed 2.77 acre land into three equal parts.The part which has Ram Moorti was allotted to Ram temple, the second part was allotted to Nirmohi Akhada and the third part was given to Shia Waqf board.This order of Allahabad High Court was challenged by both Hindu and Muslim groups in the Apex Court.All three groups sought complete right on the entire land.The verdict is Ayodhya case is likely to come out by the end of this year.