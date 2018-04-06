Important day for Salman; Jodhpur sessions court to hear his bail plea at 10:30am

Jodhpur: Today is a big day for superstar Salman Khan, who was punished for 5 years in jail after being convicted of killing 2 blackbucks in 1998. Jodhpur sessions court on Friday will hear his bail plea at 10:30 am.Salmam’s brothers Arbaz and Sohail are also likely to fly to Jodhpur today.There have been mixed reactions on court verdict against Salman. While the film fraternity stands by him and is extending full support; the animal right activists are welcoming the court order.Congress MP Raj Babbar on Thursday expressed hope that Bollywood actor Salman Khan would get "justice" in the coming times and people's good wishes will help him tide over the difficult times.Speaking in his personal capacity, the actor-turned-politician said Salman has done a lot of philanthropic work and people's good wishes are with him and help him come out of the crisis.Animal right groups on the other hand welcomed the sentencing, asserting the verdict proved no one was above the law, while a section of activists said the actor should have been given the maximum punishment under the Wildlife Act.As per sources, Salman slept on the floor of the cell, with four blankets on day-1 of his night at Jodhpur jail. He has been given cell number 2 of barrack no.2 and will be known as prisoner No.106 in the jail premises.