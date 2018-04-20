  • Latest News
  • INDIA
  • IMF chief says Modi should pay more attention to women's issues
  • Latest News
  • INDIA
  • IMF chief says Modi should pay more attention to women's issues

IMF chief says Modi should pay more attention to women's issues

Answering a question at a news conference in Washington on Thursday about the Kathua incident, she said: "What has happened is just revolting."

By: | Updated: 20 Apr 2018 08:28 PM
IMF chief says Modi should pay more attention to women's issues

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with MD of IMF, Christine Lagarde (Photo: PTI/ File)

United Nations: International Monetary Fund Managing Director Christine Lagarde has said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Indian authorities should pay more attention to women's issues in the aftermath of the rape of an eight-year-old girl in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir.



Answering a question at a news conference in Washington on Thursday about the Kathua incident, she said: "What has happened is just revolting."

"I would hope that the Indian authorities, starting with Prime Minister Modi, pay more attention because it is needed for the women of India.

"When I was last in Davos, after Prime Minister Modi's speech, I did tell him that he had not mentioned the women of India enough," Lagarde said.

But, she added, "it is not just a question of talking about them".

Modi delivered the opening plenary address at the World Economic Forum in Davos in January.

For INDIA News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published: 20 Apr 2018 08:28 PM
View Comments
Next Story Naidu breaks fast, says Centre wants to take hold of Andhra
LIVE TV Video Photo

TRENDING VIDEOS

Rubina Dilaik Recreates Urmila Matondkar’s Magic

Ishq Subhan Allah: 'Beyhadh' actor Piyush Sahdev enters as villai...

Sansani: Honeypreet's fashion sense is making jail inmates go wow...

Master Stroke Full (19.04.18): People unable to withdraw money fr...

Kathua Rape: Bar council team reaches Jammu to investigate the ca...