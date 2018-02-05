'I'm ordinary man, have no resources to fight case. If Delhi govt help, I will be thankful': Ankit Saxena's father

Yashpal Saxena, father of Ankit Saxena, who was stabbed to death on Thursday night in west Delhi's Khyala area, said that he will be "thankful" if Delhi government will help family in fighting the case of murder of his son in the court."We want justice. Murderers of my son should get death sentence. I am an ordinary man, I have no resources to fight the case. If Delhi government helps us in getting best advocates & making a strong case, I will be thankful," father said.Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday condemned the alleged "honour killing" of a 23-year-old photographer in the city and assured that stern action would be taken against the accused."Spoke to Ankit's father. What happened is condemnable. Delhi government will ensure that the best lawyer is hired to fight for justice for Ankit."We will make every possible effort that the accused get a strict punishment. May God give strength to Ankit's family. We are with them in this struggle," he said in a series of tweets.Ankit Saxena, a professional photographer, was stabbed to death on Thursday night in west Delhi's Khyala area. The woman's family opposed her relationship with Saxena as the two belonged to different communities, according to the police, reported PTI.The police arrested the woman's father, mother, uncle and her minor brother in connection with Saxena's killing.Saleema, the girl with whom Ankit was in love said-"We were about to get married. The family was opposed to it."(With agencies inputs)