If you are going for enrolment of your Aadhaar, this news is important for you

Next time before going to Aadhaar enrolment centre, make sure that the same is authorised by the government.For making easy money, reportedly, many "unauthorised" Aadhaar enrolment centres have cropped up in different parts of the country.On Sunday, the district administration of Haridwar (Uttarakhand) has sealed an "unauthorised" Aadhaar enrolment centre after a large number of residents of a village complained that their Aadhaar cards carried the same date of birth.According to officials, Haridwar District Magistrate Deepak Rawat visited the enrolment centre on Saturday and found that it had been operating without authorisation.Rawat ordered that the centre, being run by a man hailing from Uttar Pradesh, be sealed.The action came after an overwhelming majority of villagers of Gaindi Khata near here complained that their Aadhaar cards carried the same date of birth.