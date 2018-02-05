'If he had told me, I would have married him to girl of his choice,' says father of Ankit Saxena

Yashpal Saxena, father of Ankit Saxena, who was stabbed to death on Thursday night in west Delhi's Khyala area, said that he had no reservation or grudge against any other religion or community."If he had told me, I would have married him (Ankit) to the girl of his choice," said father in an exclusive conversation with ABP News on Monday.Ankit Saxena, a professional photographer-cum-artist, was stabbed to death on Thursday night in west Delhi's Khyala area. The girl's family opposed her relationship with Ankit Saxena as the two belonged to different communities, said the police, reported news agency PTI.The police arrested the woman's father, mother, uncle and her minor brother in connection with Saxena's killing.Saleema, the girl with whom Ankit was in love said-"We were about to get married. The family was opposed to it."Meanwhile, father has demanded justice."We want justice. Murderers of my son should get death sentence. I am an ordinary man, I have no resources to fight the case. If Delhi government helps us in getting best advocates & making a strong case, I will be thankful," father said, reported news agency ANI.