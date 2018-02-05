 'If he had told me, I would have married him to girl of his choice,' says father of Ankit Saxena
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • INDIA
  • 'If he had told me, I would have married him to girl of his choice,' says father of Ankit Saxena

'If he had told me, I would have married him to girl of his choice,' says father of Ankit Saxena

Saleema, the girl with whom Ankit was in love said-"We were about to get married. The family was opposed to it."

By: || Updated: 05 Feb 2018 01:53 PM
'If he had told me, I would have married him to girl of his choice,' says father of Ankit Saxena

Image: Yashpal Saxena, father of Ankit Saxena-ABP Live

New Delhi: Yashpal Saxena, father of Ankit Saxena, who was stabbed to death on Thursday night in west Delhi's Khyala area, said that he had no reservation or grudge against any other religion or community.

"If he had told me, I would have married him (Ankit) to the girl of his choice," said father in an exclusive conversation with ABP News on Monday.

Ankit Saxena, a professional photographer-cum-artist, was stabbed to death on Thursday night in west Delhi's Khyala area. The girl's family opposed her relationship with Ankit Saxena as the two belonged to different communities, said the police, reported news agency PTI.

The police arrested the woman's father, mother, uncle and her minor brother in connection with Saxena's killing.

[MUST READ] OPINION: Is being in love a crime? For Ankit Saxena it was!

Saleema, the girl with whom Ankit was in love said-"We were about to get married. The family was opposed to it."

2222

Meanwhile, father has demanded justice.

"We want justice. Murderers of my son should get death sentence. I am an ordinary man, I have no resources to fight the case. If Delhi government helps us in getting best advocates & making a strong case, I will be thankful," father said, reported news agency ANI.

For INDIA News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story SC slams Khap Panchayat, asks Centre for suggestions to protect couples

trending now

VIDEO
How many Indian Army personnel have been martyred in 2018?
BUSINESS
Opening Bell: Sensex plunges by 500 pts
WORLD
S Korea for high-level talks with North's delegation