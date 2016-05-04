 ICSE class 10th results 2016 on www.cisce.org: Exam results 2016 to be declared on May 6 at 3.00 pm
Updated: 04 May 2016 05:44 PM
New Delhi: The results of the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) Class 10th examinations will be announced on Friday, May 6 2016, two weeks earlier than previous years.

The Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations will announce the results at 3 PM on May 6.

The council has for the first time used Live Ink Character Recognition (LICR) technology, which has helped in fast compilation of results.

Students are eagerly waiting for their Class 10th results since the exams got over. We have been providing you with the latest updates on your results on priority and wish all the very best to the students their result.

The results will be available on the career portal of the council and its website as well as through SMS.

Follow these simple steps to check your results:

1: Access the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations official website: http://www.cisce.org/

3: Enter your details such as roll number (Unique ID code)  and other required details in the respected fields.

4: Click on ‘Submit’

5: Your results will be flashed on the screen

To receive the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) results by SMS, the candidate will require to type ICSE followed by their seven digit unique ID code and send the message to 09248082883.

A message for students:

To all those who will score good marks in their exams must remember that it’s just a beginning and you have to continue building upon your performance.

And to others, remember that your exam results are just that – marks given to one thing you wrote down, once. They’re not a number that reflects your worth, and they won’t stop you doing what you want in the long-term and you can still achieve heights if you concentrate more upon your future goals.

First Published:
