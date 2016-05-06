ICSE Class 10th Results 2016: Check Cisce.org for class X Results 2016, results to be declared at 3pm

You will be able to check your results in a short while from now.
"The Council will announce the results at 3 PM on May 6. We are the first Examination Board in the world to introduce usage of LICR technology," according to a statement by CISEC Chief Executive and Secretary Gerry Arathoon.
The Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations, which conducts the exams, has for the first time used Live Ink Character Recognition (LICR) technology, which has helped in fast compilation of results.
LICR captures and digitizes marks entered on the top-sheets of answer scripts, and instantly encrypts and transfers the captured data to the Council's cloud based servers directly from the evaluation centers.
"This significantly reduced the time required for compilation of results as the system automatically totals the marks awarded by the Examiners and also applies the question-paper rubrics, hence eliminating any possibility of manual totaling and manual rubric application errors," the statement said.
Students are eagerly waiting for their Class 10th results since the exams got over. We have been providing you with the latest updates on your results on priority and wish all the very best to the students their result.
The results will be available on the CISCE career portal of the council and its website as well as through SMS.
Follow these simple steps to check your results:
1: Access the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations official website: http://www.cisce.org/ or https://careers.cisce.org/
3: Enter your details such as roll number (Unique ID code) and other required details in the respected fields.
4: Click on ‘Submit’
5: Your results will be flashed on the screen
To receive the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) results by SMS, the candidate will require to type ICSE followed by their seven digit unique ID code and send the message to 09248082883.
A message for students:
To all those who will score good marks in their exams must remember that it’s just a beginning and you have to continue building upon your performance.
And to others, remember that your exam results are just that – marks given to one thing you wrote down, once. They’re not a number that reflects your worth, and they won’t stop you doing what you want in the long-term and you can still achieve heights if you concentrate more upon your future goals.
