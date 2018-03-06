ICICI's Kochhar, Axis' Sharma summoned in PNB fraud case

ICICI Bank chief Chanda Kochhar and Axis Bank's Shikha Sharma have been summoned by an anti-fraud agency in the bank fraud case involving jeweller Nirav Modi and his partner and uncle Mehul Choksi.Kochhar and Sharma will appear before the Serious Fraud Investigation Office in Mumbai on Tuesday afternoon, sources in the agency said.The sources said the two top bank officials were summoned for giving loan facility to Gitanjali Group and would be questioned.ICICI Bank is believed to have extended a loan of Rs 1,000 crore and Axis Bank Rs 700 crore last year to Gitanjali Gems of Choksi.According to another source, officials of country's largest lender State Bank of India have been called for questioning.Both Modi and Choksi are alleged to have frauded Punjab National Bank with Rs 12,600 crore. They have since fled from country.