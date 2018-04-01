ICICI-Videocon case: 'There is no quid pro quo,' says Venugopal Dhoot

Venugopal Dhoot, chairman of Videocon group said that he has nothing to do with the ICICI bank.In a conversation with ABP News, on Saturday, he said-"There is no quid pro quo.""There is no hanky-panky in the entire matter," he added.Dhoot was responding to a question that whether any wrongdoing was involved in the sanctioning of a Rs 3,250 crore loan to the Videocon Group by the ICICI Bank Ltd.Meanwhile, CBI has registered a preliminary inquiry against Deepak Kochhar, husband of ICICI bank MD and CEO Chanda Kochhar, officials of the Videocon group and others.The CBI action comes in the wake of the news reports raising questions about Videocon Chairman Venugopal Dhoot allegedly providing crores of rupees to a firm promoted by Deepak Kochhar and two relatives six months after his group got the Rs 3,250 crore loan from ICICI Bank, reported news agency IANS.The said amount was part of a loan of RS 40,000 crores which Videocon received from a consortium of 20 banks led by State Bank of India (SBI).