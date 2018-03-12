IAF helicopter reaches in for rescue after fire in Tamil Nadu's Kurangani forest kills 9 trekkers



#UPDATE: IAF helicopters arrive at Theni for the search and rescue operation of those stuck in the #KuranganiForestFire in Tamil Nadu. 15 people have been rescued so far. pic.twitter.com/WTBrBKxoLg

— ANI (@ANI) March 12, 2018



#UPDATE: 15 people have been rescued from the forest-fire in Kurangani. Search operation underway. #TamilNadu

— ANI (@ANI) March 12, 2018



Theni: Rescue operation underway following a forest-fire in Kurangani #TamilNadu pic.twitter.com/DwEDAiUmzX

— ANI (@ANI) March 11, 2018

A massive forest fire broke out suddenly in a hill in Tamil Nadu trapping 36 trekkers. As per reports, the forest fire killed at nine and left many others injured.15 people of the trekkers were rescued.Rescue operations are taken up by the fire and forest department officials. The Indian Airforce sent its two helicopters on the directives of Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman after she was approached for help by Chief Minister K Palaniswami.State Health Minister C Vijayabaskar, in a tweet, said 15 of those trapped in the Kurangani hills had been rescued and were being treated for injuries at the government hospital in Bodinayakanur in the district in southern Tamil Nadu.While initial reports said those trapped were students, officials later said the victims, belonging to two groups, were young women and men and three children who were on a mountain climbing/trekking training.Stating that the cause of the fire was not known, he said efforts would be taken to strengthen the forest area security further.Kurangani-Kozhukumalai hills are located near Bodinayakanur.