 IAF commando martyred, six militants killed in J&K gunfight
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • INDIA
  • IAF commando martyred, six militants killed in J&K gunfight

IAF commando martyred, six militants killed in J&K gunfight

Following information about the presence of militants, troopers had surrounded Chandergair village in Hajin area of Bandipora district

By: || Updated: 18 Nov 2017 07:18 PM
IAF commando martyred, six militants killed in J&K gunfight
Srinagar: A commando of the Indian Air Force's (IAF) Garud Force and six militants were killed in a gunfight in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora district on Saturday, an official said.


Defence Ministry Spokesman Col. Rajesh Kalia said troopers of the Rashtriya Rifles (RR), Special Operations Group (SOG) of Jammu and Kashmir Police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) surrounded Chandergair village in Hajin area of Bandipora district, following information about the presence of militants there.

As the cordon around the hiding militants was tightened, they fired at the security forces, triggering a gunbattle in which one IAF Garud soldier was killed, while five terrorists were also neutralised, he said.

The Garud Commando Force is the special forces unit of the IAF.

"The gunfight is still underway," the spokesman added.

For INDIA News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story Mumbai attack mastermind's nephew, along with five others killed in Bandipora encounter

trending now

VIDEO
Viral Sach: Heavily priced restaurant bill going viral after ...
VIDEO
Manmarzian: Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal replace Ayushmann and Bhumi
INDIA
NIA registers case in murder of RSS leader Ravinder ...