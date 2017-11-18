IAF commando martyred, six militants killed in J&K gunfight







#UPDATE: One IAF Garud personnel lost his life, 2 Army personnel injured in #Hajin encounter. Operation continues. #Bandipora

A commando of the Indian Air Force's (IAF) Garud Force and six militants were killed in a gunfight in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora district on Saturday, an official said.Defence Ministry Spokesman Col. Rajesh Kalia said troopers of the Rashtriya Rifles (RR), Special Operations Group (SOG) of Jammu and Kashmir Police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) surrounded Chandergair village in Hajin area of Bandipora district, following information about the presence of militants there.As the cordon around the hiding militants was tightened, they fired at the security forces, triggering a gunbattle in which one IAF Garud soldier was killed, while five terrorists were also neutralised, he said.The Garud Commando Force is the special forces unit of the IAF."The gunfight is still underway," the spokesman added.