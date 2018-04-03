IAF chopper, MI17, crash lands in Kedarnath: 4 people including pilot suffer minor injuries

In a saddening incident, an Indian Air Force (IAF) chopper, MI17, crashed here on Tuesday.The helicopter crash landed. Four people including the pilot suffered minor injuries. Helicopter caught fire following collision with an iron girder while landing at helipad near Kedarnath temple.Image: Kedarnath temple/Anurag Kumar-ABP Live-FileThe chopper was being used in the reconstruction work.IAF has ordered an inquiry.In addition to army choppers, Kedarnath valley has many private helicopter services.There is no road up to Kedarnath valley. The town nearest to Kedarnath is Sonprayag and up to here one can reach by road.View of Kedarnath valley from chopper (Image: Anurag Kumar/ABP Live)From Sonprayag, one can reach Kedarnath via pony or by walk. Or if you want to reach quickly, you can use commercial chopper service. There are several service providers.(Image: Anurag Kumar/ABP Live)It will take only 9-10 minutes to reach Kedarnath from Sonprayag via chopper.