New Delhi: An Mi-17 chopper of the Indian Air Force today crashed near Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh, killing all seven personnel on board.The crash of the Mi-17 V5 took place at around 6 am when it was on a maintenance mission, reports said."A Court of Inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident," an official said.Rescue teams reached the crash site in Tawang near the Indo-China border and admitted the injured personnel to a local hospital.