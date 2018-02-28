'I love you, were my last words to her,' says Sridevi's emotional hair stylist Noori

: Not only celebs and common people but there are also some others who got emotional while paying tributes to Sridevi.One such person is Noori Jaha, Sridevi's hair stylist who had been living with her since the age of 16."I have never seen a mother like her (Sridevi)," said Noori."There is a vacuum in my life after her demise," she said in an exclusive conversation with ABP News."I love you, were my last words to her," she recalled."Now, I will act like mother for the daughters of mam (Sridevi)," she added.Sridevi died on Saturday due to accidentally falling in bathtub in a Dubai's hotel. Sridevi went their to attend a family function. Sridevi's last rites will take place today at 3:30 pm in Mumbai.Maharashtra Policemen have arrived to give guard of honor to Sridevi. Her body will be wrapped in a tricolor.Sridevi was 54-year-old.