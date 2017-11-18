 I have written 'Selfie Maine Leli Aaj' song for Dhinchak Pooja: Swami Om
"She (Dhinchak Pooja) said to me, 'Given me some song which can be a hit'. So I immediately wrote this song for her," claimed Swami Om.

By: || Updated: 18 Nov 2017 06:01 PM
New Delhi: Baba Om (Swami Om) who came to limelight from his controversial appearance in the reality show Big Boss has now made another shocking claim and this time it's related with Dhinchak Pooja.

Baba Om said that "Selfie Maine Leli Aaj" song (from which Dhinchak Pooja shot to fame) is given by him.

"Selfie Maine Leli Aaj, Selfie Maine Leli Aaj...she (Pooja) was taking selfie with me and she said that 'given me some song which can be a hit'. So I immediately wrote this song for her. She said that 'In this song, there is no music'. I said there is no need for music. Saint power is itself a big power."

Interestingly, Baba Om has a habit of being in news from making controversial statements.

