 I have stomach cancer of 3rd stage, will be alive for 1-2 years: KRK
The Twitter post says, "I don’t want to live with anybody’s sympathy even for a day."

By: || Updated: 04 Apr 2018 08:52 PM
New Delhi: One of the most controversial celebrities on social media, Kamaal Rashid Khan aka KRK has once again come to limelight.

An official Twitter handle by the name of KRKBOXOFFICE shared the press -release claiming that the celebrity suffers from the cancer word.

The actor-producer and director of Deshdrohi (2008) said I have third-degree stomach cancer.

The tweet says “It's confirmed that I have stomach cancer on 3rd stage, hence I will be alive for 1-2 years more. Now, I won’t entertain anybody’s call who will try to make me feel that I am going to die soon. I don’t want to live with anybody’s sympathy even for a day.”



The post further says “I will appreciate those people, who will continue to abuse me, hate me or love me like before only, and like a normal person only.”

