I have stomach cancer of 3rd stage, will be alive for 1-2 years: KRK

An official Twitter handle by the name of KRKBOXOFFICE shared the press -release claiming that the celebrity suffers from the cancer word.
The actor-producer and director of Deshdrohi (2008) said I have third-degree stomach cancer.
The tweet says “It's confirmed that I have stomach cancer on 3rd stage, hence I will be alive for 1-2 years more. Now, I won’t entertain anybody’s call who will try to make me feel that I am going to die soon. I don’t want to live with anybody’s sympathy even for a day.”
The post further says “I will appreciate those people, who will continue to abuse me, hate me or love me like before only, and like a normal person only.”
