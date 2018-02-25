'I have no words to express how I feel,' says Sachin Tendulkar on demise of Sridevi







: Cricketer Sachin Tendulkar on Sunday expressed his condolence over the demise of actress Sridevi Kapoor at the age of 54.Sridevi died in Dubai. She was with her husband Boney Kapoor at a relative's wedding function in Dubai at the time of her death. Actress passed away due to cardiac arrest on Saturday night."I have no words to express how I feel. We have grown up seeing her. It is difficult to digest that she is not with us. My heartiest condolences to her family," said Sachin Tendulkar, reported ANI.President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday said "Shocked to hear of passing of movie star Sridevi.""Shocked to hear of passing of movie star Sridevi. She has left millions of fans heartbroken. Her performances in films such as Moondram Pirai, Lamhe and English Vinglish remain an inspiration for other actors. My condolences to her family and close associates," tweeted Kovind.Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed grief over the death of veteran actress Sridevi Kapoor. She was 54-year-old."Saddened by the untimely demise of noted actor Sridevi. She was a veteran of the film industry, whose long career included diverse roles and memorable performances. My thoughts are with her family and admirers in this hour of grief. May her soul rest in peace," tweeted PMO.Fans gather outside the residence of Sridevi in Andheri.