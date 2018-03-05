I Have Come To Fill Vacuum In Tamil Nadu Politics, Says Rajinikanth



After his entry in politics in December last year, superstar Rajinikanth delivered his first public address on Monday at Dr. MGR Educational and Research Institute in Chennai where he was to inaugurate a statue of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MG Ramachandran.During his speech, he said that there is a vacuum in Tamil Nadu politics which has forced him to step in. "When there were two strong leaders like Jayalalithaa and Karunanidhi, there was no vacuum... Tamil Nadu needs a leader and I have come to fill in," he said.The 67-year-old superstar also urged his fans to avoid disturbing public movement with banners etc. Before his arrival, a controversy surged when an activist Ramaswamy alleged that the posters were causing problems for pedestrians."I think my fans have erected banners, disturbing free flow of public movement is the violation of High Court orders. I request the fans not to indulge in such activities."Before his speech, there were intense speculations that whether he will reveal anything about his political strategy. Rajinikanth assured everyone of giving the same governance which late Chief Minister of the state MGR gave."I know the political journey is not easy. It is a journey through struggles and hurdles but I can give governance which they (MGR) gave to common people and I trust I can do that too.: Rajinikanth at Dr. MGR Educational and Research Institute in Chennai."He summed up politics as the combination of snakes, thorns, and difficulties."After having a close relationship with M Karunanidhi, GK Moopanar and others I learned a lot about politics. Politics is a way where there are snakes, thorns, and difficulties."Rajinikanth also answered to all those who were questioning his entry into politics. He said,"The present government and politicians are asking why are actors leaving their makeup and coming to take over their jobs as politicians. I am 67 years now, since you are not doing your duty I am stepping."The legendary actor arrived in an Audi SUV, waving to fans collected outside his car. Nearly 5,000 to 6,000 people were gathered in the hall where Rajinikanth spoke.On December 31 last year, he had announced to launch a party that will contest all 234 assembly constituencies in Tamil Nadu 2021 elections.