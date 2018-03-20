I had been saying all 39 others were dead: Lone survivor Harjit Masih

"I had been saying for the last three years that all 39 Indians had been killed (by ISIS terrorists)," Masih today said.
"I had spoken the truth," asserted Masih, resident of village Kala Afghana in Gurdaspur district of Punjab.
Masih was one of the 40 Indian workers abducted by ISIS terrorist outfit.
His statement came after External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj today informed Parliament that all the 39 Indian workers, abducted by ISIS in Iraq nearly three years ago, were killed and their bodies have been recovered.
Masih said they were killed in front of my eyes and I had been saying all these years, wondering why the government was not accepting what he had said earlier.
Giving details of the incident, Masih said that Indians were working at a factory in Iraq in 2014.
"But we were kidnapped by militants and kept hostage for some days," he said.
On the fateful day, they were made to sit on their knees and the militants then opened fire upon them.
First Published: 20 Mar 2018 05:39 PM