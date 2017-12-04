'I congratulate Rahul Gandhi for his promotion without performance', says Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

Hitting out at Congress, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday "congratulate Rahul Gandhi for his promotion without performance"."I congratulate Rahul Gandhi for his promotion without performance, can only be possible in a feudal setup," said Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi."My sources are telling me that conversation is taking place (within Congress) for fielding a dummy candidate so that it appears like an election. However, people can't be fooled," said Shehzad Poonawalla on Rahul Gandhi's nomination.Congress was quick to respond and Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah said, "If anyone wants to participate in elections he or she is free to do so, it's going on in a democratic manner. PM has no business to comment on Congress's internal matter"."Rahul Gandhi is a darling of the Congress and he will carry forward the great traditions of the party," said former PM Manmohan Singh.Praising Rahul Gandhi, Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu said, "Leader is one who converts weakness into strength, obstacles into stepping stones, disaster into triumph. Rahul Gandhi was soaking all the pressure when the party was not in power, in the front as a General. This is an example of a leader".The counting will take place on 19th December.