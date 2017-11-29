'I Am Biggest Supporter Of LeT, Like Hafiz Saeed,' Says Pervez Musharraf

"I am the biggest supporter of LeT and I know they like me & JuD also likes me," Pervez Musharraf said to Pakistan's ARY News, reported news agency ANI.He also said 'yes' on being asked if he likes Hafiz Saeed, added "I have met him (Hafiz Saeed)".[ALSO READ]"Was always in favor of action in Kashmir and of suppressing Indian Army in Kashmir and they are the biggest force (LeT)," Musharraf said."India got them declared as terrorists by partnering with the US. Yes, they (LeT) are involved in Kashmir & in Kashmir, it is between we & India," Musharraf further said.It is pertinent to mention here that just four days before the anniversary of 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, Pakistan released Hazif Saeed who was the mastermind of the attacks.[MUST READ]Not only India but also the US strongly protested against this shameless move of Pakistan.Recently, France has also conveyed its anguish to Pakistan over the release of Mumbai terror attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed.French diplomatic sources said that Paris has conveyed its deep concern to Pakistan over the release ofSaeed whose outfit was listed as a terror group by the Sanctions Committee of the UN.Saeed is Designated Global Terrorist and has USD 10 million reward on his head.(With inputs from agencies)