'I accept my martyrdom, now don't mutilate my body': Vishwas tells Kejriwal

"In the last one and half years, I spoke the truth whether it is the PAC (Political Affairs Committee) or my elder brother Arvind Kejriwal's decisions on issues like surgical strike, irregularities in ticket distribution, softness towards extremists in Punjab, JNU incident among others, for which I have been rewarded in the form of punishment for speaking the truth," the disgruntled AAP leader said."I think that it is a moral victory of a true revolutionary, poet and friend," Vishwas said.Vishwas, who had in past expressed his desire to go to Rajya Sabha, also said that it is difficult to survive in the AAP if one disagrees with Kejriwal."I want to congratulate (Kejriwal) that I have accepted my martyrdom. But I would urge him to tell his ministers, twitter warriors and people not to 'mutilate' my body. This against laws of war," he said.The AAP on Wednesday nominated Sanjay Singh, Sushil Gupta and ND Gupta as its nominees for the January 16 Rajya Sabha polls."I congratulate Guptaji for working with Manish Sisodia for the last 40 years, with Kejriwal for 12 years, with party workers for seven years and for party legislators for the last five years," he said while taking a jibe on Party's choice for Rajya Sabha.He also told reporters that around one and half years ago Kejriwal had in a party's national executive meeting said with a smile, "We will finish you, but we will not let you be a martyr."Here's what he said: